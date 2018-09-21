Karate ace Eden set for world champs

Eden Gardner will be looking to take on the some of the globe’s best at next month’s World Traditional Karate-do Championships.

The 12-year-old Boston High School pupil was nominated to compete in Canada after a successful year of medalling at competitions across the region.

Bostonian Eden, a member of the Boston Traditional Karate Academy, took up the sport about two years ago and is looking to pit her wits against fighters from across the globe in both kumite and kata disciplines.

Kumite is sparring and kata forms.

The championships will be held at St John’s, Newfoundland, between October 26 and 27.

Eden is now on the lookout for sponsorship as she prepares to head across the Atlantic.

Anyone interested can call 07894 335 087 or email kpboilercare@gmail.com