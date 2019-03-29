Keith in first place as Jack is remembered

Boston West GC’s senior golfers played for the Jack Watson Memorial Trophy.

Jack was a member of the seniors for more than nine years before having to give up the game four years ago.

His wife Mavis came to present the trophy, which was won by Keith Boothby.

Keith has been playing well recently and this time his 36 points could very easily had been more if it wasn’t for some puts that got away.

Second was Ken Ashforth with 35 points and in third place was Trevor Morris with 34 points.

The nearest the pins were won by Andy Frankowski on the second hole and Errol Appleby - who was just four inches away - on the 12th.

Both received a bottle of wine.

Boston West played their first match of the season when South Kyme were the visitors.

In good weather, captain Les Martin fielded a team of seven pairs, but they were beaten 2.5-4.5.

Home side results: Les Martin and Ken Ashforth lost 4&3, Harry Burling and Graham Squires lost 4&3, Stewart Pikett and Simon Cooper won 5&4, John Chain and Phil Thomas halved, Terry Coulter and Graham Goor won 2&0, Ian McKenzie and Andy Frankowski lost 1&0, Bill Laing and Bryan Kirkham lost 2&0.