Keith’s second win

Keith Kirkman recorded his second win of the young bird pigeon racing season when his winner in Boston Central RPC romped home at 70 miles an hour from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 A. and K. Kirkman 1832 yards a minute, 2 G. and C. Edwards 1798, 3 J. McFadyen 1773.598, 4 K. Ward 1773.422, 5 J. McFadyen 1767.633, 6 A. and K. Kirkman 1767.441, 7 R. Brocklesby 1766, 8 K. Ward 1762, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1754, 10 A. Cooley 1741, 11 A. and K. Kirkman 1736, 12 J. McFadyen 1726.

For the first time this season in young bird racing,Ted Attwater was edged out of first place when Boston and District FC competed, in a head wind, from Whitley Bay.

Taking first place was the Spooner and Frost partnership which is headed by the experienced Trevor Frost who has many past successes to his credit.

Results: 1 Spooner and Frost 1218, 2 Mr and Mrs E.J. Attwater 1205, 3 Spooner and Frost 1197, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1194 and 1174, 6 Spooner and Frost 1152, 7, 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1151, 1135 and 1127, 10, 11, 12 C. Collins and Son 1084, 999 and 961.