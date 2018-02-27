Kenny named Boston Wheelers’ club person of the year

Kenny Doig has been named the Boston Wheelers’ Club Person of the Year.

He received the accolade for organising of many club rides throughout the year.

Dave Parnell.

Life member Ken Syrett has stood down as club chairman but will remain the Go Ride chairman and coach.

On Sunday a group of senior and junior club members travelled to Derby Velodrome for a track taster session following an invitation from Bourne Wheelers.

Long-standing member and former club racer Debbie Barnett travelled down from Aberdeen for a social catch-up ride with existing and new members, taking on the club’s old reliability route.

Dave Parnell has gained full accreditation for track racing at Derby Velodrome, which allows him to take part in the Spring Track League, consisting of 10 nights which are broken down into races, two 20-lap scratch races, an elimination race nicknamed The Devil, and a 32-lap points race.

After four races in his first season he has gained a second place and is currently 12th out of 55 registered riders.