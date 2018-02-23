Kent wins the open

Ian Kent won the Westwood Lkes Sunday Open on February 11.

Twenty-two anglers competed on Falcon Lake and he was able to put together a nice catch of F1s and stockies to 3lb.

He fished feed fishery micros and a 4mm expander at 13m on peg 48 to weigh 49lb 4oz.

Results: 1 Ian Kent (Spotted Fin) peg 48, 49lb 4oz; 2 Luke Morley (Burts Baits/Tri-cast) peg 22, 38lb 4oz; 3 Steve Reid (Markuyu) peg 2, 32lb 12oz; 4 Ben Townsend (Matrix/Spotted Fin) peg 36, 32lb 0oz.

The Over 50s Thursday Open on February 8 was held on Falcon Lake.

John Taylor came out on top from 24 anglers in high winds and freezing temperatures.

He was able to catch a few down the deep shelf across on peg 48 to claim the win with 28lb 0oz.

Results: 1 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 48, 28lb 0oz; 2 Lance Chubb (Westwood Lakes) peg 16, 20lb 4oz; 3 Ray Redwood (Westwood Lakes) peg 46, 12lb 0oz.