Brian Thompson was the winner at Westwood Lakes’ Over 50s Open last Thursday.

Competing on Kestrel Lake he landed a haul of exactly 50lb. He fished maggots on peg nine against the island to catch a mix bag of Ide and carp.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 9, 50lb 0oz; 2 Paul Harsley (Burts Bait/Tri-cast) peg 30, 46lb 8oz; 3 Mick Dukes (Westwood Lakes) peg 6, 37lb 2oz.