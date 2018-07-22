Kickboxers claim World Cup success

Kickboxing’s CIMAC World Cup took place earlier this month in Birmingham, with seven fighters from Evolution Martial Arts Club taking part.

It proved to be a good event for the Boston club who returned home with five medals, including one gold, and a national champion.

It was 18-year-old Nesta Baxter who was the star of the show, winning her first senior ladies open weight grand champion title after making her transition to the senior divisions from the junior divisions.

She fought her way to the final after defeating a range of good competitors and faced a strong Welsh fighter in the title bout.

The opening round was close, with the pair on equal scores, but in the second round Nesta forced herself in front and began to extend her lead on her way to a notable victory.

She then went on to win gold in the Senior Ladies -60kg Light Continuous, where a solid performance in the earlier stages culminated in the Boston fighter defeating an opponent from Dorking in the final.

An excellent event for Nesta saw her pick up a silver medal as well in the Senior Ladies -60kg Point Fighting, narrowly losing the final by a single point at the golden point stage.

Paige Stedman, 12, had one of her best competitions this year with some fantastic performances in the Younger Cadet Girls (12yrs and under) +43kg category. She had a series of wins in the earlier rounds, even beating a Team GB fighter with an impressive last minute head kick.

Paige went on to the final where she competed against another Team GB fighter. It went all the way to the golden point after a very intense, close fight, but it was her opponent who scored that vital final point, with Paige picking up a very well deserved silver medal.

Another Boston fighter, Mason Vaughan, won a bronze medal in the Boys’ Point Fighting -37kg section, losing to the eventual winner in the semi-finals.

There was a bronze medal too for Tegan Aldis in Girls’ Point Fighting -37kg after some great performances in the preliminary rounds before coming up against a top class Team GB fighter in the semi-finals.