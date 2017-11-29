Kinnersley wins the Sunday Open match

Richard Kinnersley won the Sunday Open at Westwood Lakes this week.

Thirty anglers competed on Falcon Lake.

With the wind picking up through the night the people who turned out for the Winter League match would find it quite chilly.

But Kinnersley made braving the cold worthwhile by fishing pellets in three feet of water, feeding 2mm fishery micros and fishing a 4mm expander to catch a mixture of small stockie carp and f1s from peg 23 to win the match with 53lb 12oz.

Results: 1 Richard Kinnersley (Westwood Lakes) peg 23, 53lb 12oz; Luke Morely (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 25, 45lb 8oz; Paul Harsley (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 42-, 39lb 8oz.

Section winners: Steve Reid (Marukyu) peg 5, 20lb 4oz; Ryan Lidguard (Westwood Lakes) peg 11, 7lb 8oz; Richard Kinnersley (Westwood Lakes) peg 23, 53lb 12oz; Martin Kirk (Westwood Lakes) peg 34, Ade Freeman (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 38, 26lb 4oz, Paul Harsley (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 42, 39lb 8oz.