Knockout blow could settle Johnson v Beterbiev, says trainer Joe Gallagher

Joe Gallagher believes Callum Johnson has the ability to knock Artur Beterbiev out.

However, the boxing trainer has warned his fighter that the defending IBF light heavyweight champ has the ability to do exactly the same to him.

“It’s a great fight, both haven’t been as active as they’d have liked to be over the past two years,” Gallagher, who has been working with Johnson, 33, since he turned professional in 2010, told a press conference.

“There’s lots of questions to be answered by both fighters.

“Both have the power to knock each other out. Both can be knocked out.

“It’s an exciting fight. This is a huge opportunity and like Callum’s motto says – fortune favours the brave.”