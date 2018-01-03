Ladies lead the way at Kirton Holme contest

There was a good turnout for the annual Nine-Hole Christmas competition for both ladies and men at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

The ladies were each given an extra three shots, and the scores suggest they used them well as there was only one man in the prizes, and he came fourth.

The golfers enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies before they went out to play on the Holme course.

Jane Grayling was first with 20 points, ahead of runner-up Anthea Hall, with 19 points.

A score of 18 points saw Vee Rouse third on countback, pipping Mick Vaughan.

The prize winners are pictured with Lady Captain Gloria Bursnell.