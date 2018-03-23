Ladies quartet claim Texas scramble win

The team of Ann Gullick, Anne Wallhead, Chris Sherriff and Jean Markham won an 18-hole Texas scramble when Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section met last Wednesday.

The succesful quartet returned to the clubhouse with a score of 60.8.

In second with 70.4 were Jenny Geeson, Lynn Worthington and Marion Bavin.

The trio saw their score adjusted as a three ball.

On Thursday 15 teams from around the county braved the miserable conditions as the Ladies’ Section hosted their first open Am-Am of the year.

Teams of four played in the Spring Waltz.

This was a stableford competition where the scores reflected the difficulty of the course.

Without doubt the ladies from Louth Golf Club mastered the conditions better than anyone else as they took home the majority of the prizes.

The winners were K. Hicks, J. Barber, T. Yeomans and J. Walsh (Louth) with 68 points, ahead of second-place L. West, C. Craven, J. Atkinson and E. Ballard (Louth) with 66 points.

In third position were J. Walmsley, S. Roberts, J. Hosking and F. Johnson (Waltham Windmill) with 64 points.

Fourth were P. Shepherd, J. Moody, D. Jones and S, Tanby (Louth) with 62 points.

The best visiting team not in the main prizes were H. Fowler, M. Atkins, S. Woodhead and J. Smith (Kirton Holme) with 59 points.