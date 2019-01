Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section began the new year with a reverse waltz stableford.

A total of 14 ladies competed in teams of three, and one two, over 10 holes.

The winning team of Pam Hyde, Pam King and Jacquie Short came in with a score of 42 stableford points.

The runners-up were Fran Grant, Lady President Ann Hodgson, and Maureen Molson with 28 points.