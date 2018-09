The Marian Smith Trophy was held at Boston Golf Club, with 14 ladies taking part.

Lady Captain Janet Read triumphed in the medal competition with a score of 71 nett.

Runner-up Jean Markham (74 nett) beat third-place Lady President Ann Hodgson, also 74 nett, on countback.

There were two twos recorded, Fran Grant on the second hole and Pam Hyde on the 14th.

Pictured is Vice-Captain Pam Clare presenting the trophy to Lady Captain Janet Read.