Leaders fight back for victory

Boston Snooker League leaders Donington 1 found themselves trailing as they hosted BSC 11 in the Acorn Taxis Super League.

Matt Bradbury beat Graham Cripsey for an eyebrow-raising start but the home side soon levelled though Craig Fitterbefore taking the lead through Sean Swinburn.

Stuart Atkin and Luke Arons played out a draw to complete a 5-3 home win for Donington.

Second hosted third as Shodfriars 20 entertained BSC 3.

Tom Hill and Darren Christian gave the home side the lead before Joe Welch split frames with Nigel Robinson.

A victory for Carl Rowe over Neil Hutson made it a 7-1 Shoddys win.

Dan Hurling beat Carl Baily to put BSC 2 ahead against BSC 10, only for the 2 to cancel the lead and then take the advantage thanks to wins for Nick Hanson and Rick Ladds.

Grant Marshall defeated Mario Richards to leave things up at 4-4.

Breaks: Joe Welch 67, Sean Swinburn 57, Craig Fitter 46, Carl Rowe 37, 33 Darren Christian 37, 30, Nigel Robinson 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, BSC 12 found themselves 4-0 down to table topping BSC 20 as Steve Mooney and C. White picked up wins.

The four-frame lead was maintained by draws for the 20’s Danny Newton and Daley Richardson against Alan Laws and Carl Stanney, confirming a 6-2 win.

Second-place Cons 7 hosted BSC 8 and took the lead as Nigel Salmon defeated Matt Priestley.

That lead was short lived as Shaun Dunmore overcame Dean Simmons to level.

Paul Revell regained the advantage and a draw between Paul Goodacre and Adam Norton completed a 5-3 win for Cons.

BSC 16 visited BSC 5 and took and early lead when Brett Skinner beat Joe Hardstaff, only for Sam Dawson to restore parity.

Michael Marshall regained the advantage for the 5, only for Pete Grooby to make it a 4-4 draw by winning the final frames.

Ben Wrigglesworth put Cons 6 ahead against Kirton Leisure 5, only for Steve Sharp to level.

Things remained level as Tom Brazil and Julian Furnell drew before Chris Spencer sealed a 5-3 win for Cons.

Breaks: Paul Revell 27, 24, Ben Wrigglesworth 22, Sam Hill 21, 20, Chris Spencer 21, Michael Marshall 20.

Graves Park welcomed Cons 5 in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One and took an early lead as Martin Hodgson beat Alan Haycock.

Nathan Yardley and Bill Spooner gave Cons the lead, only for the game to finish level as John Clarke turned in a good performance.

BSC 6 and Shoddys 3 couldn’t be separated all night as Mike Deal, Gordon Russell, Paul Creasey and Alan Traynor all drew against Jim Ely, Geoff Snade, John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn.

Kirton Leisure hosted Cons 1 and things started level as Wayne Burton drew with Bob Clark.

Paul Tether’s win over Adam Gurton gave Cons the lead, but that was short-lived as Kevin Lymer levelled things up.

Cons couldn’t field a fourth player and so Kirton were awarded a walkover to give them a 5-3 win.

Breaks: J Clarke 46, 32, Paul Tether 38, Wayne Burton 23, Dick Crunkhorn 23.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, BSC 9 fell behind to BSC 15 when Callum Simmons lost to Dave Cartwright, only for Nathan Cock to level the game with a win over Chris Vere.

Gav Hallgarth and Ian Russell split frames before Stephen Cock earned the 9 the win with a victory.

BSC 7 raced into a 4-0 lead over West End thanks to wins for Kev and Chris Hirst.

Craig Churchman drew with Carl Mason before West End pulled a couple back as J. Bell beat Jason Pocklington.

Things were very level for most of the game between BSC 17 and BSC 18 as Peter Lowe, T. Woodman and Paul Leary drew with Connor Charlton, Andy Bird and Graham Sharp.

The match was decided when Jimmy Birtwhistle beat Jim Hartley to give the 18 their first win of the season.

Breaks: L. Nathan Cock 33, Chris Hirst 21, 21.

Competition draws are now in clubs and available at www.bostonsnookerleague.co.uk