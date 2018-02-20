Leaders see their winning run ended

The Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League saw leaders Donington 1’s winning run stopped by BSC 2.

In this Acorn Taxis Super League contest, the 2’s Grant Marshall and Jamie Moore split with Sean Swinburn and Stuart Atkin before Stuart Whitaker took both from Craig Fitter.

Gary Charlton lost out to Graham Cripsey, who knocked in an 83 break on the way to securing a draw for his Donington side.

BSC 3 looked to have secured third place with a 6-2 whooping of BSC 4.

Mark Day and Neil Hutson shared with Craig Lee and Danny Horgan before the 3’s Chris Ellis and Nigel Robinson beat Paul Raymond and Tim Calvey.

BSC 11 managed a 6-2 win against bottom side BSC 10, meaning they step further away from the relegation zone.

The 11’s John Sharp and newcomer Josh Fell shared honours with Rick Ladds and Mario Richards as Adam Cammack and Luke Arons beat Carl Baily and Nick Hanson.

Breaks: G. Cripsey 83, J. Sharp 44, S. Swinburn 32.

The Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier leaders BSC 20 took another scalp, beating BSC 16 6-2 on their home turf.

Only Paul Oyitch of the 20 dropped points, losing to Brett Skinner.

Luis Hoyles, Danny Newton and Jamie Turner beat the 16’s Stan Matthews, Mick Marshall and Andy Lawrence.

Cons 6 and Cons 7 fought out an equal share of the points.

The 6’s Ben Wrigglesworth and Chris Spencer beat Nigel Salmon and Paul Goodacre while Matthew Povey and Tom Brazil lost out to the 7’s Dean Simmons and Paul Revell.

BSC 12 thrashed BSC 5 7-1 with only Sam Hill, on last, able to rescue the whitewash for the 5, taking the last frame against Graham Day.

Prior to that, Ben Carr, Sam Dawson and Joe Hardstaff lost to Alan Laws, Carl Stanney and Alan Peck.

Steve Greensmith, of BSC 8, beat Kirton 5’s Jamie Brinkley before Shaun Dunmore shared with Julian Furnell.

Adam Norton whipped Louis Wong and Gary Dunmore shared the game, and ultimately the match, with the 5’s Andy Bush.

Breaks: J. Turner 47, 28, A. Norton 40, 25, M Marshall 30, S. Hill 28, B. Skinner 22, 21, S. Dunmore 22, A. Laws 21, L. Hoyles 20.

In the Cotts Builders & Contractors Division One, Graves Park took first place with a home 6-2 demolition of BSC 6.

Ged Hall and John Hodgson drew with the 6’s Gordon Russell and Mike Deal before Martin Hodgon and John Clarke beat Alan Traynor and Paul Argyle.

Shodfriars 3 and Cons 5 drew.

The 3’s Geoff Snade and Jim Ely lost to Alan Haycock and Derek Wood but Richard Crunkhorn and John Vines beat Nathan Yardley and Bill Spooner.

Cons 1 managed another win, with just three players this time.

Against Cons 2, Stuart Richardson and Des Forbes beat Keith Carrington and Dale Sawer before Paul Tether dropped a point against Ian Sturgess.

Breaks: D. Forbes 30, 21, G. Russell 26, D. Crunkhorn, M. Hodgson, J. Clarke, P. Tether 21.

Kingston Construction Division leaders Cons 3 took an away win from second-placed BSC 9.

Rob Carter of the 3 and Gav Halgarth drew before Paddy Kearns and Graham Johnson beat Callum Simmons and Stephen Cock.

The 3’s Scot Gray was beaten by Nathan Cock.

West End earned a win at BSC 18, Kev Stait and John Bell defeating Connor Charlton and Jimmy Birtwhistle.

Carl Mason drew with Andy Bird and P. Orrey was beaten by newcomer Jake Holland.

BSC 7 snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, going 3-1 down to BSC 17 before fighting back.

Kev Hirst drewing with Peter Lowe and Dom Howard lost to Dom Elstom before the turnaround.

Chris Hirst and Jason Pocklington beat Paul Leary and Graham Crane.

Breaks: P. Lowe 30, K. Stait 20.