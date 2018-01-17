Leaders thrash BSC 3 in snooker league

Table toppers Donington 1 earned a 7-1 win against BSC 3 in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League.

Sean Swinburn beat Chris Ellis before Stuart Atkin drew with Mark Day. But wins for Graham Cripsey and Craig Fitter over Neil Hutson and Nigel Robinson sealed the win.

Second-place Shoddys 20 visited BSC 11, who were level at halfway with draws for Adam Cammack and Luke Arons against Carl Rowe and Tom Hill. Shoddys then took the last four frames as Joe Welch and Darren Christian beat Matt Bradbury and John Sharp.

BSC 2 and BSC 4 started things level as Gary Charlton drew with Danny Horgan.

Wins for Lee Ford and Stuart Whitaker over Craig Lee and Barry Cox put the 2 ahead, and Grant Marshalls draw with Paul Raymond to complete the 6-2 win for the 2.

Bottom side BSC 10 hosted Donington 9 and took a 4-0 lead thanks to wins for Rick Ladds and Carl Baily over Carl Manning and Neil Favell. Chrissy Allwood and Lee Hempsall beat Mario Richards and Nick Hanson for a 4-4 draw.

Breaks: Carl Rowe 68, Darren Christian 47, Paul Raymond 42, Mark Day 39, Stuart Whitaker 35, Carl Baily 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, BSC 8 hosted BSC 5 and fell behind as Pete Grooby defeated Matt Priestley. Shaun Dunmore levelled the match against Sam Dawson, only for the 5 to regain the advantage when Sam Hill defeated Adam Norton. Gary Dunmore and Tom Skinner drew, completing a 5-3 win.

Nigel Salmon beat Brett Skinner as Cons 7 took an early lead against BSC 16, before Charlie Rolfe split frames with Stan Matthews. Paul Goodacre extended the lead with a win over David Cutting before a 6-2 scoreline was confirmed as Dean Simmons drew with Andy Lawrence.

BSC 12 visited Kirton Leisure 5 and took the lead when Alan Peck beat Jamie Brinkley, before Graham Day and Julian Furnell drew. Andy Bush levelled the match for Kirton with a win over Neil Morris. Kirton were awarded the final two frames for a 5-3 win.

Breaks: Sam Hill 25, Gary Dunmore 24, Alan Peck 21, Shaun Dunmore 20, 20.

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, BSC 6 hosted Cons 2 and took and early lead when Graham Ruck battled past Alan Traynor. BSC levelled when Mike Deal beat Gary Middleton, and then took the lead thanks to Paul Argyle’s strong showing against Keith Carrington. The match finished level as Dale Sawer got the better of Gordon Russell.

Graves Park hosted Cons 1 in a very tight game, and the first three matches were split between Martin Hodgson, J. Hodgson and Mark Tabor against S. Richardson, John Clark and Des Forbes. The final matchup was the deciding factor and Paul Tether squeezed past John Clarke to give Cons the win.

Cons 5 hosted Kirton Leisure 1 and took a 4-0 lead when Nathan Yardley and Alan Haycock triumphed over Kev Lymer and Adam Gurton. Kirton came storming back in the second half with wins for Wayne Burton and Ian Parnell over Bill Spooner and Derrick Wood, to earn a draw.

Breaks: Paul Argyle 32, Dale Sawer 31, Alan Haycock 28, Mike Deal 25, John Clarke (GP) 22, Ian Parnell 22, Nathan Yardley 21.

Kingston Construction Division Two leaders Cons 3 stormed into a 6-0 lead over BSC 18 thanks to wins for Graham Johnson, Steve Lamyman and Scott Gray over Connor Charlton, Mark Stafford and Andy Bird. The whitewash was averted with the last frame of the night, Jimmy Birtwhistle drawing with Paddy Kearns.

BSC 9 and West End played twice to catch up their outstanding fixture.

Nathan Cock and Carl Mason drew before Kev Stait defeated Callum Simmons to give West End the lead. Stephen Cock levelled the game with a win over Darryl Green, only for Jon Bell to earn the win for West End.

In the re-arranged game, Callum Simmons drew with Carl Mason to start things off before BSC took the lead with a win for Nathan Cock over Kev Stait. Jon Bell levelled the game with a win over Stephen Cock before Dan Thompson defeated Darryl Green (who made the league high 40 break) to complete a mirror image of the first game and give BSC 9 a 5-3 win.

BSC 15 hosted BSC 7 and things were even in the early stages as Dave Cartwright and Chris Vere drew with Scott Easton and Craig Churchman. Chris Hirst’s strong win over Jamie Rushin gave the 9 the lead, but the 15 levelled when Ian Russell bested Jason Pocklington.

Breaks: Darryl Green 40, Andy Bird 21, Dan Thompson 21.