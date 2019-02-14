League winner medal for BADAC vet Cope

Heavy early morning rain made underfoot conditions very muddy and slippery for competitors at the final Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League match at Ostlers Plantation on Sunday.

The heavy rain deterred a number of county runners who failed to make the start line at Woodhall Spa, but Boston and District Athletic Club representatives responded well to the challenge and were rewarded with some very commendable performances on the day.

In the combined Junior, Senior, Veteran Men’s race over 8,649m, Chris Cope relished the conditions and finished in second position to secure first place in the veteran men’s category.

At the end of the meeting, Chris was awarded the league winners’s medal for producing the best combined results in his age group for the 2018-19 series of Lincs League races.

Other Gold Tops finishing behind Chris on Sunday were Ollie Tiaimen, who finished strongly in 14th position and Ollie Lammiman, completing the team scorers as he crossed the finish line in 30th place.

Under 11 Jessica Frick ran into the funnel in eighth position at the end of the 1,604m combined boys’s and girls’s challenge.

Jessica was third girl across the line and was also awarded an under 11 league series medal for her performances over the four-race winter series.

In the 2,883m event for under 13 girls, Alex Frick coped well with the conditions, claiming an encouraging eighth position.

Emma Penson looked comfortable over the soggy 5,766m of the combined Under 17, Under 20, Senior and Veteran Women’s contest and finished well in 33rd position.