Learn more about Boston Squash Club

As the sporting world’s attention moves to Australia’s Gold Coast, one local sports venue is offering Bostonians the ability to join in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games - without the need for a 10,000 mile flight.

Boston Squash Club is hoping the sport’s presence in the games will both showcase the game at an international level - and spark interest in the sport closer to home.

The Rosebery Avenue club is hosting an open day from 2-5pm this Saturday, where those of all ages and abilities are encouraged to come down and give the game a try.

In recent years, squash has gone from strength-to- strength at the elite level, with the first million-dollar tournament recently announced and a golden generation of players pushing standards of athleticism and skill ever higher.

Members of that golden generation include England’s Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro, who are amongst the favourites for the gold medal in the men’s and women’s events respectively.

Matthew, as well as a plethora of other players across the draws, has previously graced the courts in Boston, at the annual professional tournament held by the club eachDecember.

At the grassroots level, Boston Squash Club has recently invested extensively in club’s facilities in order to offer a welcoming atmosphere, including a full refurbishment of the club’s changing rooms as well as three of the five courts.

The club has also enjoyed a successful return to the top flight ofsquash in the county - the Lincolnshire Premier League – and developed a wide and varied social calendar, as well as introductory and coaching sessions for those of all abilities, in order to spread the game’s appeal as far as possible.

Event organiser Adam Hildred commented: “There is real buzz around the sport at the moment, both at the top level and our club in Boston.

“Squash has been called ‘the healthiest sport in the world’ by some judges, and we’re excited to show as many people as possible the game.

“We would really encourage anyone who is interested to bring themselves, friends, family and kids down to the club from 2pm this Saturday.”

The Commonwealth Games Squash event runs from April 5-9 (singles) and 10-15 (doubles).

Boston Squash Club’s open day offers free taster sessions for all this Saturday, April 7, and runs from 2-5pm with kids and adults both welcome.

More information can be found on Facebook, at www.bostonsquash.co.uk, or by calling 07900 813963.