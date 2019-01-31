Les is new Boston West club captain

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

Les Martin is Boston West Golf Club’s captain for the 2019 season, with Simon Cooper his vice-captain.

Les moved to the Boston area from Oxfordshire nearly 15 years ago and has spent nine years as a member at Boston Cowbridge Golf Club, before moving across town.

There was a good turn-out for his first event on the calendar, the Captain’s Drive-in.

This was won by Ken Gaunt, whose marker was the closest to Les’s drive, and won him a nice bottle of whiskey.

The winner of the stableford competition was the new vice-captain with 35 points.

In second was John Wade with 34 points and Terry Coulter was third with 32 points.

The nearest the pins winners for a bottle of wine were Eddie Hunt on the eighth and Ken Gaunt on the 17th.