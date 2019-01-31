Les is new Boston West club captain

Les Martin is Boston West Golf Club’s captain for the 2019 season, with Simon Cooper his vice-captain.

Les moved to the Boston area from Oxfordshire nearly 15 years ago and has spent nine years as a member at Boston Cowbridge Golf Club, before moving across town.

There was a good turn-out for his first event on the calendar, the Captain’s Drive-in.

This was won by Ken Gaunt, whose marker was the closest to Les’s drive, and won him a nice bottle of whiskey.

The winner of the stableford competition was the new vice-captain with 35 points.

In second was John Wade with 34 points and Terry Coulter was third with 32 points.

The nearest the pins winners for a bottle of wine were Eddie Hunt on the eighth and Ken Gaunt on the 17th.