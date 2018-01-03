Life’s a beach as the Gold Tops report for their annual Boxing Day training event

Boston and District Athletic Club’s training activities during the festive season were blessed with dry, bright and sunny weather.

Twenty-two members assembled on Skegness beach on Boxing Day for the annual fitness and training session which has been taking place for more than three decades.

Shuttle runs and pairs contests were among the drills on the sand.

The workout finished with an exciting game of athlete chess.

Some Gold Tops braved a paddle in the sea before the gathering and enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.

Two days later eight BADAC members went on an 11.7-mile walk along footpaths and trails, taking in Spilsby, Old Bolingbroke, West Keal, East Keal and Toynton.

Despite being hard going and muddy underfoot, the walk gave the Gold Tops an outdoor activity amid some stunning Lincolnshire scenery.

Training sessions will return to normal at The B-Hive on Punchbowl Lane this week.

Pictured are some of the Gold Tops on Skegness beach.