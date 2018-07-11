Lily representing GB at European finals

Teenage equestrian ace Lily Payne is currently in action at the FEI European Championships in Fontainbleau, France.

The week-long event began on Monday and will run until Saturday, Lily flying the flag for Great Britain in the Children on Horses section.

Boston High School pupil Lily qualified for the championships following a very successful international show in Hagen, Germany.

Riding Ann Savage’s 12-year-old black mare Beckhouse Cancara, Lily rode well to earn her place in France.

She is accompanied by her mum and trainer Sarah Payne (both pictured), who runs Leverton’s Sheepgate Equestrian.