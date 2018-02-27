Lodgers A march closer to table tennis success

Lodgers A continued their battle for the Boston and District Table Tennis League’s Division One title with a solid 2-8 victory away at Wrangle.

Kelvin Clements was in imperious form, comfortably taking all of his singles match-ups in straight sets.

Mark Hulme followed suit winning his three singles.

But he was pushed all the way by Pete Evans to a fifth set, only for Mark to run away with the decider 2-11.

It was a tougher night for Gary Hill though.

First Sam Cooper took him to a fifth set, which Gary took 8-11.

In his second match-up against Dave Coulson, Gary took the first two sets before Dave came roaring back to take the next three 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

In his final match-up he came up against a determined Pete Evans, who won in four to give Wrangle their two hard-fought points.

Lodgers Blades called up Trev Blackbourn from Division Two when they visited Wrangle.

Trev did his part with an excellent victory over the unpredictable Dave Coulson, Trev winning in four.

This, however, was only one of two points gained for the Blades, with Simon Raistrick just getting the better of Sam Cooper in a tight five-ender for the team’s other point.

Pete Evans cruised through his singles without too much bother, although Trev and young Nathan Raistrick both took an end off him.

Sam Cooper added two with victories over Trev and Nathan and Dave Coulson also added two, with a tight five-ender against Simon Raistrick and straight-sets victory over Nathan Raistrick.

Graves Park A didn’t get off to the best of starts when their third player didn’t get the right night and was therefore unavailable for their match against Lodgers C.

Rob Smith put in a captain’s performance, winning all three of his match-ups, including inflicting a first defeat on number two-ranked Steve Allen, Rob winning in four.

Rob nearly slipped against number seven-ranked Scott Sykes.

He let a two-set lead go before holding on to take the fifth 11-9.

However, with all the Lodgers players beating Alan Reetham, that was the six points needed for the win.

Together with a straight-sets victory in the doubles, Lodgers came away from Kirton with a 7-3 victory.

In Division Two, it was an entertaining evening when Graves Park D welcomed Lodgers E to Kirton.

There were some great match-ups and some close results.

It was a particularly good night for Dave Walters.

He took a fine scalp in beating number eight-ranked Richard Baxter in five.

He maybe should have had two victories after being two up against Vic Clements.

However, he let Vic back in to take the next three and victory.

Richard Baxter, stung by his loss to Dave Walters, bounced back in great style, claiming victories over Paul Matschull and Mick Dodes in straight ends.

Vic Clements couldn’t add to his victory though, with Paul Matschull and Mick Dodes being too strong on the night for him.

Gary Jaques was the star player on the night.

He comfortably won his three singles in straight ends to complete a 3-7 victory for the Lodgers team.

Mayflower Sportsman 1 moved into mid table with a comprehensive 9-1 victory over Tetford.

Number four-ranked Darron Kent was man of the match.

He comfortably won all three of his singles in straight ends.

Matt Lilly, ranked number one, also completed his hat-trick.

He had to work considerably harder, particularly against Andy Foster, who took him all the way to a close five ender, Matt just getting the better of him to win 11-8 in the fifth.

Alex Pexton added two points with victories over Mary Silverton and Mike Wade.

However, Alex couldn’t get the better of Andy Foster, who deservedly got Tetford’s one point on the night.

Results:

Division One: Wrangle 2 Lodgers A 8, Wrangle 8 Lodgers Blades 2, Graves Park A 7 Lodgers C 3.

Division Two: Graves Park D 3 Lodgers E 7, Mayflower 1 9 Tetford 1.