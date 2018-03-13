Lodgers J close in on table tennis title

It looks like Lodgers J have one hand on the Boston Table Tennis League Division One title following their comfortable 10-0 victory over two-man Graves Park C.

For the second week in a row, Lodgers fielded Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashberry and Brian Hill to cement their lead at the top of the table.

Although James Quinton and Martin Walters tried their best, it was always going to be a tall order to get something from the match.

Quinton took Alan Ashberry to five ends but all other matches were over in straight ends with the only consolation being an early night.

It was a hard-earned victory for Lodgers C when they visited Wrangle with the scoreline not reflecting how close the matches really were.

Sam Cooper got the best possible start, taking the first end against Steve Allen and he nearly added the second before losing 10-12, before Steve got his attack on song to take the next two ends for a nervy victory.

Sam did fare better in his next match-up against Scott Sykes, coming from two ends down to take the next three in a well-deserved victory.

He nearly managed a second point, being 2-1 up against Andy Pocklington.

But Andy put in an impressive stint to comfortably take the next two ends.

Pete Evans started his evening up with arguably the match of the night against Scott Sykes.

In what is traditionally a very close game, the two traded ends before a tense fifth where Scott just sneaked it 10-12.

Pete fared better in his second match-up against Andy Pocklington in another incredibly close five-ender, this time Pete sneaking the decider 11-9.

In his final match-up against Steve Allen, despite some fine rallies, Pete couldn’t quite get to grips with Steve’s attacking, Steve taking the match in straight ends.

It was a tough night for Dave Coulson though, with only one end against Scott Sykes to show for all his hard work.

With Scott and Steve beating Sam and Pete in straight ends in the doubles, it was an excellent hard-fought 2-8 victory for Lodgers.

Stickney moved out of the relegation places with a 10-0 defeat of Lodgers Blades, who are struggling at the bottom of the table.

The first match of the night was arguably the best, as Paul Hartnett took on Simon Raistrick.

Simon took the first two ends before Paul came through to take the next three.

Paul then went on to comfortably win his next two match-ups, both in straight ends.

Adam Ellis won all of his singles in straight ends and Gavin Herberts almost followed suit but dropped an end to Gavin Read.

Lodgers A kept their title hopes alive with a resounding 10-0 victory over struggling Sibsey.

It was always going to be a tough night for Dave Smith, Mick Ellis and Neil Snaith when Kelvin Clements, Mark Hulme and Gary Hill are in this kind of mood.

In fact, all of the match-ups - apart from one - were over in straight ends such was their dominance.

Neil Snaith was the only Sibsey player who managed to prise an end off Gary Hill but that was as good as it got for the team.