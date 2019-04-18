Long-awaited bike return for Wilson

After sitting out the last three years recovering from severe leg injuries sustained at the 2015 North West 200, Ben Wilson is to finally make his return to racing when he takes part in the opening round of the 2019 British Supersport championship.

He will take o the track at Silverstone over the Easter weekend, April 19-21.

Wilson is to return to race action with Gearlink Kawasaki, the team he has been with for a number of years.

The Kirton rider has been taking in some pre-season testing at Portimao in Portugal and more recently the official British Superbike test at Silverstone last Tuesday.

He is under no illusion that it will be a difficult task for him to be up at the front of the field immediately.

“After being out for the last three years, whatever I do this weekend will be a bonus,” he said.

“I will just be happy to be back out on a bike and racing.”

British Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.40am, free practice two 2.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.30am, sprint race (10 laps) 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.52am, feature race (26 laps) 3.40pm.