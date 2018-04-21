Longporter into the Westwood £5k final

Andrew Longporter booked his place in the Westwood Lakes £5k final after winning last Tuesday’s qualifier.

Heavy overnight rain added some cold water to the lakes, but this didn’t stop Longporter on Swallow Lake as his haul weighed just under the ton mark.

Results: 1 Andrew Longporter (Westwood Lakes) peg 26, 97lb 14oz; 2 Paul Oglisbee (Marukyu) peg 28, 74lb 14oz; 3 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 22; 68lb 1oz.

Also into the final is Steve Lane, after winning the Sunday Open on Falcon Lake.

He fished paste on a top kit on peg eight to beat the otyher 37 anglers for first place by 40lb.

Results: Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 8, 146lb 14oz; 2= Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 26, Tony Evans (Westwood Lakes) peg 46, 104lb 8oz; 3 Steve Reid (Marukyu) peg 15, 98lb 4oz.

Thursday’s Over 50s Open was held on Falcon Lake, Andy Lowerbottom finishing on top.

Results: 1 Andy Lowerbottom (Westwood Lakes) peg 12; 56lb 4oz; 2 John Taylor (Sensas Mark one) peg 28, 49lb 6oz; 3 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 42, 48lb 6oz; 4 Jeff Marsh (Waggs Tackle) peg 38, 45lb 8oz.