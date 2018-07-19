LTA reward tennis club

Boston Tennis Club has been named as one of the LTA’s funded tennis centres.

The club is one of only 50 venues around the UK selected to receive funding.

This is to be put towards the coaching of talented youngsters.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is a firm endorsement for the coaches and the coaching programme at Boston Tennis Club and proof that the club’s reputation as a centre of excellence is well deserved.”

For Boston Tennis Club the focus of attention now turns to the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League for the remainder of the summer season.

Boston Ladies made a great start in Division One with an 8-4 win away at Grimsby against St James.

The team was Victoria Beardsley, Danielle Frankish, Charlotte Priestley, Emily Hawkesworth, Alice Gamman and Rachel Hawkesworth.

Boston Ladies’ Thirds also made a great start with a clean sweep in their first match in Division Two North with a 12-0 win against Eastgate for Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Helen Cook and Catherine Ellis.

A strong Bourne team in Division Two South proved a tough test for Boston Ladies’ Fifths, who lost 4-8.

It was the first experience of the league for Emily Stukins, Lois Boothby and Carla Slade.

Jenny Murphy and Hilda Hastings were among their teammates.

The Boston Men’s Thirds recorded a 12 -0 victory in a Division Two match at Spalding.

The team was Tom Cozens, Sam Felipes, Ryan Frankish, Michael Chmielik, Toby Collett and William Cheer.

The Men’s Fifths beat Woodhall Spa 10-2 in Division 3B.

The team was Harry Foster, Jeremy George-Jones, Trent Hudson, Richard Tupper, Simon Beardsley and Steve Holmes.

Against Boston Sixth, upper, Hudson, Dan Scott, Foster, Holmes and Richard Cozens won without loss against Robert Smith, Chris Mepham, Sev Smura, Terry Mastin, Rob Bonser and Richard Woods.