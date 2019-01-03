Lux in! Ben stays with G&S Racing

Ben Luxton will once again contest the National Superstock 600 championship for G&S Racing Kawasaki in 2019.

He will campaign the new Kawasaki ZX6R 636 in the series, in which last season he recorded a couple of podium places on his way to completing the season in a fine eighth place, despite missing a third of the races at the start of the year.

After agreeing to remain with the Wyberton-based team, the 24-year-old rider said: “I feel very happy to continue my relationship with G&S Racing after all the help they gave in 2018 to get me back to where I needed to be.

“I am super excited to get the new season started.

“I’ve just got to get Christmas out of the way and then we head to Spain for our first test on the new bike.

“I’m also looking forward to having JR Performance in my corner for 2019.

“A massive thank you to Mark, Tom, Kay, G&S Racing and all my sponsors involved for giving me this opportunity it wouldn’t be possible without you guys.”

Team manager Mark Fisher added: “After the excellent results that Ben recorded in 2018 we are all pleased to continue where we left off. Roll on testing.”

Luxton joins Tom Fisher and Milo Ward in the team, with Ward moving up to join Fisher to contest the Stock 1000 championship for 2019.