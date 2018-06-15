Luxton returns to the G&S fold

There will be three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders on the grid at Snetterton.

Ben Luxton has rejoined the team to ride a new Kawasaki and will run alongside of regular rider Milo Ward in the Superstock 600 class for the Wyberton-based team for the remainder of the season.

Tom Fisher will contest the Superstock 1000 class this weekend, and is anxious to get back to race action on the big Kawasaki when the series returns to the track after the five-week summer break.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “I am pleased to welcome Ben back into our family-run team as it was always our intention to run a two rider team in the stock 600 class this year.

“He will join forces with Milo Ward who is showing great promise and gave the team its first podium at Donington.

“I am sure that Ben will be an added asset to the team as we will now have two strong riders on the grid.

“My thanks go to the team for all the hard work in preparing the bike in time for Snetterton next week.

“Tom is itching to get back out on the big bike and will be looking for a strong result at the Norfolk circuit.”

The timetable: Stock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.55am, free practice two 2.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.50pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.47am, 16-lap race 2.40pm; Stock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.10am; 12-lap race 12.35pm.