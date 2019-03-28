Magnificent seven on county duty

The seven Boston and District Athletic Club representatives who competed for Lincolnshire at the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships last weekend produced some excellent performances.

In competition with athletes representing Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire and Rutland, the young Gold Tops played a full part in their team’s challenge.

In the under 13 girls’s section, the Lincolnshire team finished in fourth place at the end of a packed programme of track and field contests.

Georgia Ward achieved a new personal best performance for fifth position in the shot, recording a putt of 7.63m.

She also made a good contribution as a member of the county obstacle relay team.

In the same age group, Megan Reid was sixth in the standing long jump with a leap measuring 1.98m and finished in seventh position in the two-lap race, recording 26.5 secs before assisting the Lincs team in the two-lap relay event.

The Lincolnshire under 11 girls finished highest of any of the county representative teams, claiming a fine second place.

Eleanor Lyddiatt, Issy Reid and Ronnie Gray all made a significant contribution in both individual events and the various relay challenges.

Eleanor finished third in the standing long jump with a fine clearance of 1.96m and made an impact most notably in the relays, especially in the 4x1 lap race when Lincs were a very close second to Nottinghamshire.

Issy performed really well in the target throw, finishing joint third with 15 points and claimed 11th position in the standing long jump with a leap of 4.61m.

Ronnie finished joint fifth in the target throw with eight points and finished 12th in the ball throw with a score of 19.

In the under 11 boys’s competition Hayden Quantrill achieved two outstanding individual results as well as playing a full part in the relay competitions.

Hayden was in joint first place in the balance test, achieving a total time of 60 secs.

He then threw the soft javelin 14.00m for third.

Jack Clark-Atkins showed improved performances at county level with a significant clearance of 5.15m for ninth place in the standing long jump and produced a swift leg as a member of the Lincs relay team.