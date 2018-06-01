Manning wins the Silver Cup

Craig Manning won Witham Sailing Club’s Silver Cup after topping the points table after three races.

Conditions were ideal with the wind blowing straight down the Langrick Straight.

In the first race, Craig Manning, in his Topper, and Ivan Hirst and Andy Stopper, in the Merlin Rocket, opened out a big lead.

When the handicaps had been calculated, however, Manning retained his lead by only five seconds over Nathan Stopper in a Topper.

Beth Mason and Simon Filmore, in a Wayfarer, took third place while the Merlin Rocket found itself back in seventh position.

Manning won the second race, closely pursued by Alistair Mitchell, in a Laser, and third=-placed Nathan Stopper.

The final race saw the fleet start with the wind behind them, this tricky tactical situation leading to a number of incidents for which boats had to take penalty turns.

Manning led the fleet home, but on handicap he was pushed back to third place by the winning Topper of Nathan Stopper, ahead of Ian Thompson, in his Enterprise, who took second.

The overall results saw Manning the winner with two points, Nathan Stopper second with three points and Mitchell thirdrd with seven points.

Witham Sailing Club held their second race of its evening Pursuit Trophy Series on May 16.

The Lasers of Craig Manning and Alan Chapman fared best in tricky conditions produced by a north east wind blowing over the trees at Anton’s Gowt.

Chapman took first place ahead of Manning while Andy Stopper and Ivan Hirst put in an excellent performance in the Merlin Rocket to take third.

This Witham Sailing Club will be holding racing at Anton’s Gowt on Wednesday evenings and most Saturday afternoons throughout the season.