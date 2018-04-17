Marathon effort from BCR team

A total of 28 members of Boston Community Runners stomped along familiar roads this weekend.

The Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and fun run was the lure for the town club, the flat course seeing records broken and achievements surpassed.

Five members took on the 26-mile marathon challenge.

Dan Clark ran his first marathon in a fast time of 3:12.18 while Martin Tebbs had a very strong run too, finishing in 3:34.37.

Next home for Boston was Kimberley Pittam, who finished still looking fresh in a time of 4:06.02 in her first marathon. She was raising funds for the Nottingham Hospital Charity Fund for local lad Lewis Smith, raising around £600 to date.

Sarah Clarke dug deep at 15 miles when a niggle in her foot returned.

But she pushed through to cross the line in 4:48.53, raising funds for Hawthorn Tree Children’s Community Centre, raising more than £250.

The final runner for Boston to cross the line was Chris Chevis in 5:29.59, also his first marathon.

In the half marathon, 19 distinctive Boston vests crossed the start line, with some fabulous times recorded.

Results: John Burton 1:41.20, Simon Pickwell 1:44.18, Andy Butler 1:47.56, Jake Fountain 1:49.08, Tanya Knight 1:50.25, Anthony Bretton 1:5438, Rachel Conway 1:59.22, Fran Mills 2:05.21, Dan Simpson 2:07.56, Matt Tunnard 2:09.24, Linda Rands 2:11.04, Paul Maddison 2:11.50, Beth Lines 2:13.03, Emma Cook 2:18.09, Sarah Burton 2:24.30, Gary Beck-Sykes 2:25.49, Graham English 2:40.45, Claire Tunnard 2:40.45, Sharon English 2:40.46.

In the 5k race Samantha Cross managed a new PB and took first place in her age category and Steve Hubbard, home in just over 28 minutes, was first in his age category too.

The race also saw Maria Baker and Debbie Petley compete in their first big club outing.