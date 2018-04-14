Marathon fever is arriving in town

Are you ready for the flat race? The town will be taken over as more than 1,250 runners take on this year’s Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and fun run events.

Sunday’s races take place the day before the Boston Marathon in the daughter city in the USA.

With the entry deadline passed, organising committee chairman Richard Austin said that a total of 1,263 runners had booked in for the three categories.

“With support, that could be around 3,000 people in the Market Place for the start,” he said.

“It’s going to be a really big event, and there’s a number of people running for different charities so we’re expecting at least 50 charities to benefit.”

The marathon has gone from strength to strength since being reintroduced two years ago.

Last year’s event attracted runners from all over the country and visiting athletes from America, Canada, Germany, France, Hungary, Belarus, Jordan and India.

It saw the entry rise from 350 in 2016 to 771 in 2017.

As well as the full marathon there will also be a half marathon and a fun run.

The event will start in Boston Market Place at 9am and the finish line will be at Boston College.

Prize values have been increased for this year.

The event will see some routes partially closed, in particular Skirbeck Road outside the college where it ends.

Earlier this year Boston Marathon saw off a challenge from organisers of the Manchester Marathon to lay claim to running the flattest marathon in the world.

Manchester Marathon organisers were proud to say their course only reaches a maximum elevation of 90ft however, the town’s only reaches a giddy height of 11.2 feet.

For more visit www. bostonmarathon.co.uk