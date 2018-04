Mark Sands smashed his London Marathon personal best on Sunday.

The Boston runner clocked a fantastic 2 hrs 28 mins 58 secs over the 26-plus-mile course through the capital to beat last year’s time by six minutes.

The fact it was the hottest London Marathon on record didn’t halt Sands’ progress.

Indeed, the Skegness and District Running Club member’s time was fast enough for him to qualify as an elite runner for next year’s event.