Maw the merrier

Jael Maw collected her Lincolnshire Girls’ Cyclo Cross trophy from world champion Evie Richards.

She won the under 12s category last season representing Boston Wheelers and collected her award from the two-time world under 23 champ (pictured), who has since gone on to win silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Jael has since joined Team Flare, for whom she competed in the first round of the British Cycling National Championships.

She podiumed as third under 12 girl and is currently second in the Midlands Cross Country Mountain Bike Series.