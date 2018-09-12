Maximum for Eastenders

Defending champions Eastenders were the only team in the Orchard Orthotics and Foot Care Division One to claim all six points from the opening week of the The Boston Indoor Bowls League.

Promoted Parthians had a tough baptism as Enders skips Paul Flatters and Richard Vinter cleaned up with wins of 30-10 and 33-10.

Jolly Farmers secured five points and there were wins for Strollers, Royal Mail, Carlton Road and Holland Fen.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, both promoted teams won maximum points.

Dynamics might have thought it was going to be hard against Breakaways.

David Williams trailed for most of the game, but a strong finish saw him winning 20-16, while Graham Wilkinson collected shots on the last two ends to win 22-20.

Nomads were matched against the Golfers, where Ken Burr defeated Graham Scarboro 17-13 and Derek Smith made a remarkable recovery against Roy Vinter, turning a 4-15 deficit into a 19-15 victory.

Cosmos won all the points with wins of 24-14 and 34-4 against Vikings.

Poachers and Patriarchs tied and shared the points with an overall score of 35-35.

Boston Parks beat the Autos as Alan Batchelor posted a 16-16 scorecard and Clare Britchford triumphed 17-14.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Saxons - known as Tryers last season - beat Bias as the 28-7 for Alan Dunnett covered the reply of 14-18 from Ivor Roberts.

Central and Amateurs had a really close game with just four shots separating them.

Amateurs came out on top with a 14-14 from Tony Nixon and a 14-10 from Mick Greet.

The Burtons’ game against the Phoenix saw the rink points shared but the Phoenix claimed the aggregate points.

The Fairways might have won six points but they had to be happy with five.

Matched against Shipmates, Heather Scarboro won with plenty to spare but Carol Nundy would be disappointed as she dropped two counts of five which proved vital as she tied with Ted Vere.