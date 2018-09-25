McFayden dominates from Berwick

Joe McFadyen has been the in-form fancier in the young bird pigeon racing season and recorded the best of a number of fine performances when he claimed 14 of the first 15 places in Boston Central RPC’s race from Berwick.

The only interloper was the ever-consistent Ken Ward, who took third place.

Results: 1 and 2 J. McFadyen 1417 and 1412 yards per minute, 3 K. Ward 1404, 4-15 J. McFadyen 1402.666, 1402.576, 1402.216, 1401, 1399, 1386.574, 1386.486, 1386.310, 1386.134, 1385.959, 1385.783 and 1385.257.

In the final race of the season, from Whitby, there was another one-two-three from the McFadyen loft.

Results were: 1, 2 and 3 J. McFadyen 1378, 1374 and 1348, 4 and 5 Upsall and Grandson 1327.710 and 1327.555, 6 and 7 J. McFadyen 1300 and 1297.824, 8 K. Ward 1297.033, 9 and 10 Upsall and Grandson 1295.820 and 1295.386, 11 and 12 J. McFadyen 1293 and 1292.

Ken Ward won the club’s race from Bubwith.

Results: 1 K. Ward 1228, 2 G. and C. Edwards 1218, 3, 4 and 5 A. Cooley 1163, 1162 and 1154, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1148.527, 1148.527, 8 K. Ward 1148.257, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1147, 10 and 11 K. Ward 1146 and 1113, 12 T. Sutton 1087.

Latest results from Swineshead and District RPC are: Sedgefield - 1, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 1731, 1692 and 1690.535, 4, 5 and 6 Craig Pearson 1690.379, 1494 and 1361; Whitby I - 1, 2, 3 and 4 Craig Pearson 897, 810, 777 and 776, 5 and 6 Frank Corby 613 and 603; Bubwith - 1, 2, 3 and 4 Frank Corby 1208, 1148, 1147 and 1114, 5 and 6 Craig Pearson 1021 and 834; Whitby II - 1, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 1180, 1136 and 1121, 4 Craig Pearson 1064.