McFayden takes first in Whitley Bay pigeon race

Joe McFadyen took first place in Boston and District Flying Club’s 150-mile race from Whitley Bay.

He completed a good day by also finishing fifth and sixth.

Results: 1 J. McFadyen 1533 yards per minute, 2 D. Brackenbury 1521, 3 Gough and Reed 1520.640, 4 D. Brackenbury 1520.385, 5 and 6 J. McFadyen 1518 and 1507, 7 D. Brackenbury 1492, 8 Frost and Spooner 1487, 9 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1482, 10 Gough and Reed 1475, 11 Hardy and Burt 1470, 12 Gough and Reed 1467.

Carl Upsall and grandson Reece won the Boston Central RPC race from Whitley Bay.

Results: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1531 and 1516, 3 K. Ward 1503, 4, 5 and 6 Upsall and Grandson 1494, 1489 and 1485, 7 K. Ward 1480, 8 Upsall and Grandson 1476.815, 9 G. and C. Edwards 1476.067, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1474, 11 G. and C. Edwards 1472, 12 Upsall and Grandson 1467.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 Frank Corby 1418, 2 and 3 G. Wheatman 1379 and 1378, 4 and 5 Frank Corby 1362 and 1361, 6 and 7 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1328 and 1326, 8 G. Wheatman 1312, 9 Mr and Mrs Welby 1295, 10 Craig Pearson 1257, 11 A. Simpson 936.

Dick Brocklesby won Boston Central RPC’s race from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 R. Brocklesby 1191, 2 Upsall and Grandson 1186, 3 G. and C. Edwards 1182.926, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1182.468, 5 and 6 G. and C. Edwards 1171 and 1163, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1150, 8 and 9 K. Ward 1148 and 1139, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1135, 11 and 12 K. Ward 1131 and 1121.