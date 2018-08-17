Medal haul for judo ace Ethan

Judoka Ethan Steele has been collecting medals.

He won silver medals at both the London Open and the Pre-Cadet English Open, before striking gold at the Western Open at Western Super Mare.

Another first place followed in Newcastle.

This was followed by another tournament silver at Kendal, Cumbria, this time in the Fighting Films Championships.

But Ethan, from Friskney, wasn’t done there, claiming another gold at the Kent Internationals Open Championships, where he beat the Dutch number one in the final, his opponent’s first defeat.

Ethan, 14, is a member of the England Judo SMBSP quad and is pictured with sponsor Jack Johnson of Phoenix Fitness Gym.