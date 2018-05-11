Medal success for West’s McCallum

Boston West GC Seniors held their May monthly medal, with Neil McCallum winning with a remarkable score of nett 67, which was eight shots clear of a group of four players.

Playing off a handicap of 20, Neil played a very good and consistent round throughout, going out in 41 and doing the back nine in 46.

John Wade came in second and Phil Thomas was in third place on countback, Terry Coulter and Les Martin were the other two golfers on 75.

The nearest the pins were won by Ric Elms on hole five, with a great shot just 7ft 8in from the pin, while Gary Pears won the wine on the 12th with a great shot over the water.

The seniors were beaten 6-0 away at Toft Golf Club.