Megan leads by example

The Boston and District AC Junior Sportshall Athletics Series finished with the re-arranged sixth match of the season at the B-Hive on Saturday morning.

Competition for teams of under seven, nine, 11 and 13 boys and girls has been close throughout the winter series, and Saturday’s match was no exception.

In the final analysis, Cracking Run ran out winners with 73 points, just 10 ahead of The Hasty Hares.

Megan Reid was the captain of the matchwinners, achieving a clean sweep with victories in all eight under 13 events.

Most notable were Megan’s performances in speed bounce (64), standing triple jump (5.02m), four laps (52.1 secs) and the balance test (15.00).

At under 11 level, Eleanor Lyddiatt and Hayden Quantrill made a good contribution to the Cracking Run points total.

Eleanor won both the one lap (11.5 secs) and four lap (49.5 secs) races, achieved 69 in the speed bounce and a height of 43cms in the vertical jump. Hayden won the standing triple jump (4.64m) and recorded 4.00m in the chest push for joint first position.

He also clocked 53.1secs in the four laps and 11.8 secs in the one lap race for second.

Cracking Run’s under 11 representative Devan Quantrill won the vertical jump with a leap measuring 26cm and clocked 42.6 secs for three laps, 13.1 secs for one lap and cleared 3.02m in standing triple jump.

Mia Clark-Atkins shared first position in the under seven chest push with a throw measuring 2.25m, and also recorded 53.0 secs over three laps, 2.72m in standing long jump and 21cm in the vertical jump.

Georgia Ward captained the Hasty Hares team, recording 12.9secs in the one lap race, a total of 49 in the speed bounce, 4.30m in standing long jump and 41cm in vertical jump.

Issy Reid and Jack Clark-Atkins were the under 11 team members.

Issy’s best performance was a 36cm vertical jump, together with a 4.46m standing long jump, a time of 12.9secs in the one lap and a score of 55 in the speed bounce.

Jack was joint winner of the chest push, throwing 4.00m and recording 1.65m in standing long jump, 12.5 secs for the one lap and 58.0 secs for the four lap event.

Hasty Hares’ under nine team member Lloyd Thorn won the speed bounce with a score of 50, chest push with 4.75m and both the one lap and three lap races in 12.8 secs and 41.3 secs.

Noah Donnelly-Coles won the under seven events, recording 3.18m in standing triple jump, 1.10m in standing long jump, 15.5 secs in the one lap race and 38 in speed bounce.