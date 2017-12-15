Mick named captain

Mick Thompson has been elected the new captain for Kirton Holme Golf Club’s Seniors’ Section.

Tim Brown has been announced as his vice-captain following the annual general meeting held earlier this month.

The group then played a nine-hole stableford competition which was won by Ron Hulley, before sitting down and enjoying a lunch prepared and served by Kellie Hadland and Val Richardson.

After the lunch Gary Clarke of Alzheimer’s Research UK gave a short presentation to the members about the work of the charity and answered some questions posed by members.

He was then presented with a cheque for £439 by outgoing captain Derek Banister.

The money was raised throughout the year for the Captain’s Charity from donations and fines, incurred by the members for using the bunkers and out of bound areas in particular.

The photograph shows Derek Banister presenting Gary Clarke with the cheque, watched by Kellie Hadland.

Kirton Holme Seniors meet every Wednesday at the course and would welcome any new members of the golf club.