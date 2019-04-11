Mickie back on the bike after getting all-clear at hospital

Mickie Simpson returned to action for the first time after being hospitalised at the weekend.

He was competing in a grasstrack event at Gosbeck, near Ipswich, putting his recent speedway off, in which he was ran over, behind him.

Seven riders taking to the start, with Wrangle teenager Mickie riding well, taking his first win as Jake Mulford laid it down while leading.

Drizzle came dwn in time for race two where Mickie repaid Jake the favour on the first corner.

The conditions became even more tricky for race three and a cautious ride saw him home in third, followed by a second in race four.

But these finishes were enough for an overall third spot.

This weekend Mickie will be in grasstrack action at Ledbury.