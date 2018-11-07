Mickie concludes season with win

Mickie Simpson concluded the grasstrack season on a high - by winning the Frank Yates Memorial.

The meeting was held in memory of Frank, who lost his life at a meeting earlier this year.

Despite the downpours, the rain stopped before the action got underway.

In heat one Mickie, from Wrangle, held off the ever-improving Aiden Arthur to take the win. Race two was similar, with another win for Mickie.

With the track improving all the time, Mickie then showed his class by storming to victory in his final heat.

His fourth ride was the winner-takes-all final.

Mickie was third out of the gate but composed himself to storm past everyone into the first turn, going on to claim victory.

Mickie is now preparing for 2019’s grasstrack and speedway campaigns.