Mickie edges out rival in head to head battle

Young grasstrack ace Mickie Simpson had a mixed day of racing on his 250 grasstrack bike at Gosbeck, near Ipswich.

In practice he had a carb problem. That was soon sorted out before race one and, after a bad start, Mickie passed several riders before laying it down when pushing for second place, which resulted him failing to finish.

He made a better start in the second race but then experienced a gearbox problem.

Losing first gear, Mickie switched to second gear quickly and consolidated second place.

Following a small adjustment to the gearbox all seemed fine and Mickie then pushed for first in races three and four but was unable to get past leader and his biggest rival in the class, Jake Mullford.

Because of his non finish in the opening race, Mickie finished fourth overall.

The following day Mickie resumed his battle with Jake at Bewdley.

Mullford again crossed the finish line in first place in race one.

But the fortunes were reversed in the second race, with Mickie taking the lead and Jake trying all lines to get past.

This time it was Mullford who suffered a problem - a puncture just before the last lap giving Mickie his first win of the day.

Jake returned to top spot on the podium in race three.

Mickie tried everything possible to get by but, with the track rutting up, it was getting harder to pass.

The roles were reversed once again in the fourth and final race, with Mickie pushing ahead and his rival unable to pass.

Jake pressed too hard on the tricky track and came to grief, leaving Mickie to take his second win and overall victory on the day.

Mickie’s performance earned praise from many of the senior riders, who predicted a great future for the young racer.