Mickie is the Winter Series champion

Mickie Simpson has been crowned the Scunthorpe Winter series champion.

The tricky track started well enough on Sunday, but got a bit rougher as the day went on, but the Wrangle speedway ace rode to four wins and a second in his five heats.

He was the top scorer going into the final, where he was joined by British youth champion Sam McGurk, Luke Harrison and Jack Bell.

After a good start Mickie slotted into second as Luke stole the march.

Mickie (pictured) pushed him hard to the line in a last turn lunge, but was unable to catch Luke over the line.

Luke took the win with Mickie second, Sam third and Jack fourth.

However, second place was enough for Mickie to take the Winter Series championship.

He did so at the expense of Sam on countback, with Luke finishing third overall in the standings.

Mickie will now have what is possibly his last ride on the 125s in the Ben Fund at Peterborough on Sunday.

The event is a charity meeting where all funds go to injured riders.