Mickie makes the speedway final at Scunthorpe

Mickie Simpson reached the final of the latest Scunthorpe Summer Series speedway round.

The 125/150 class was split into two groups for the first time and, the Wrangle youngsternamed in the competitive open section.

Mickie rode well to claim three wins, a second and a third.

In the final Sam McGurk took the lead from Jack Bell, with Mickie in third and Max James fourth.

With Sam pulling away Mickie managed to get past Jack and pulled the pair of them closer to Sam.

Mickie tried to get under Sam in turns one and two of the final lap, but he didn’t quite make it with Sam closing the door and Jack sneaking underneath to the line.

Mickie was also competing in Peterborough, where he met Luke Harrison, Callum Gill and Freddie Fox Barron for some second half support rides.

Luke stole the limelight in all three rides, although Mickie claimed one victory.