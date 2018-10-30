Mickie rides the Twister to victory

Mickie Simpson won the Tallington Twister grasstrack event this weekend.

Race one saw the Wrangle youngster and rival Jake Mullford battle it out before Jake’s engine locked up at the end of lap two, gifting Mickie his first win of the day.

Mickie dominated his next three rides, finishing unbeaten in a depleting field due to riders falling or suffering engine problems on a fast and tricky track.

His final grasstrack meeting of the season will be this weekend at Dauntsey, Wiltshire in the Frank Yates Memorial meeting.

Mickie is hoping to cap off a great year which has seen him become British 250 Youth champion, Southern champion and Tallington Twister champion.

Mickie has thanked his backers for their support this year and he is now on the lookout for sponsorship for the 2019 campaign.

Anyone interested can email simmo207@yahoo.com or message 07786 736 128.