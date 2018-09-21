Mickie’s maiden 500 Young Lions victory

Mickie Simpson claimed his maiden heat win at the British Young Lions Championships on a 500cc bike.

The young speedway rider was competing in the latest round at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The Wrangle rider arrived with a rebuilt engine but struggled in race one, believing the engine to be a bit flat as he took third.

Further problems with the bike saw him finish fourth in heat two before he had to miss the third race as a new plug had broken at the threads.

After work was finished on the bike, Mickie claimed victory in race four.

But missing race three returned to haunt him as he missed out on the final by a point.

Mickie is looking for sponsorship.

Anyone interested can contact simmo207@yahoo.com