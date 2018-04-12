Midlands Division action set to begin away in Derbyshire

Boston Tennis Club sides are preparing to begin their Team Tennis campaigns.

The competition extends across the country from the county divisions up to Regional and National level.

Boston Tennis Club has two teams in the Regional Midlands Division.

Boston Tennis Club Men’s Firsts will be captained by club coach Will Mason.

The Ladies’ Firsts will be captained by Danielle Frankish.

The Men will begin their matches this coming Sunday with an away fixture against Derbyshire Tennis Club.

The Ladies start with an away fixture at Woodlands Tennis Club a fortnight later on April 29.

In total, Boston has four adult sides and more than a dozen junior teams competing this year.

The county section of the Team Tennis competition got underway at the weekend.

Boston’s mixed nine and under A team made a great start against St James, Grimsby.

The match was moved indoors at Boston where the team of Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clarke and Finley Houghton played themselves into a very convincing win without losing a rubber.