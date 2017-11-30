Millie’s in town and she’s looking to make history

Top squash players from across the world descend on Boston this weekend to compete at Boston Squash and Racketball Club in the 21st annual Boston Open, which is an event on the exclusive UK Grand Prix.

World number 22 Millie Tomlinson is the women’s top seed and is aiming to make history by becoming the first player to win the tournament on four consecutive occasions.

She won the $15,000 NASH Cup in Canada in September and finished runner-up to the world number three at the European Individual Championship in Nottingham earlier this year.

The second seed is world number 62 Lisa Aitken, who has recently won titles in Switzerland and New Zealand.

The men’s draw is led by world number 74 Jaymie Haycocks, who reached the last eight of the British National Championship in February – only being knocked out by England ‘s number one Nick Matthew.

His closest challenger is expected to be Rory Stewart.

The Scot is the reigning British under 23 Open champion.

Vini Rodrigues, from Brazil, and Rob Downer, who reached a career high world ranking of 120 in May last year, are the 3/4 seeds.

As always the Boston Open is free for the public to attend.

Everyone is welcome to the club on Rosebery Avenue to watch the professionals in action.

Play runs roughly from 2.15-9pm on Friday and 11.30am-7pm on Saturday.

Sunday’s finals will be held at 2pm and 3pm.

Full draws and times are available to view at www.bspasquash.com.

.